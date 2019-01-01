Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
Banana Republic
Almond-toe Robin Flat
$88.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Banana Republic
Featured in 1 story
The Best Black Flats For EVERY Budget
by
Us
Need a few alternatives?
Elizabeth and James
Aly Flat
$255.00
from
The Dreslyn
BUY
BTXHVN
Olivia
$70.00
from
Butterfly Twists
BUY
Repetto
Cendrillon Ballerina Flat
$295.00
from
La Garçonne
BUY
Topshop
Bow Detail Ballet Pumps
$20.00
from
Topshop
BUY
More from Banana Republic
Banana Republic
Petite Silk Cashmere Crew-neck Sweater
$79.50
from
Banana Republic
BUY
Banana Republic
Color-blocked Pleated Maxi Dress
$149.00
from
Banana Republic
BUY
Banana Republic
Cozy Knit Ruched-side Sheath Dress
$98.00
from
Banana Republic
BUY
Banana Republic
Core Temp Coach's Jacket
$149.00
from
Banana Republic
BUY
More from Flats
TKEES
Jo Lace-up Sandal
$94.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Steve Madden
Feather-l Genuine Calf Hair Loafer Flat
$89.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Pêche
Heize Ballerina Flats
$85.00
from
Pêche
BUY
Franco Sarto
Leopard Loafers
$99.00
$58.91
from
Macy's
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted