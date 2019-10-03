Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Boots
And Other Stories
Almond Toe Leather Ankle Boots
£135.00
Buy Now
Review It
At And Other Stories
Almond Toe Leather Ankle Boots
Need a few alternatives?
Aldo
Knee-high Boot
$220.00
from
Aldo
BUY
Mango
Leather Ankle Boot
$99.99
from
Mango
BUY
BCBG
Ally Faux Suede Ankle Booties
$54.81
from
Amazon
BUY
& Other Stories
Square Toe Leather Ankle Boots
$179.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from And Other Stories
And Other Stories
Wrap Cardigan
$59.00
from
And Other Stories
BUY
And Other Stories
Chunky Leather Lace-up Boots
$229.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
And Other Stories
Technical Chunky Sole Oxfords
$129.00
from
And Other Stories
BUY
And Other Stories
Wool Blend Tapered Trousers
£79.00
from
And Other Stories
BUY
More from Boots
Dr Martens
Dr. Martens 2976 Quad Chelsea Boot
$180.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Blundstone
Original Series Water Resistant Chelsea Boot
$194.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
H&M x Eytys
Leather Boots
$199.00
$49.99
from
H&M
BUY
promoted
SOREL
Harlow™ Lace Boot In Elk
$160.00
from
SOREL
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted