Laura Mercier Almond Coconut Milk Scrub is a polishing scrub with sugar granules and exfoliating beads to gently sloughs skin as well as clarify and tone. The Creamy texture removes dead skin cells from the skin's surface leaving skin soft and silky. Macadamia Nut and Sweet Almond Oils moisturize, Vitamin A&E protect and soothe. Can be used every other day, but mild enough for every day usage. Almond Coconut Milk is a warm, rich fragrance with powdered sugar, vanilla extract and a hint of cinnamon. Includes notes of vanilla mousse as well as vanilla meringue.