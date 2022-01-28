Sylven

Almasi Silver Vegan Apple Leather Boots

$450.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sylven

Our signature geometric-inspired Almasi boots get a shiny makeover in our latest silver vegan apple leather. Using aluminum minerals for that perfect shine, these standout ankle booties are perfect for holiday dressing or pair them with classic jeans and a tee for an ever-so-slight bit of everyday glam. Apple Leather vegan upper Vegan lining made from renewable plant-based resources 85mm heel height Regenerated rubber sole Custom fair trade artisan-made gold diamond-shaped zipper pull YKK metal back zipper Covered Apple Leather heel with geometric stitching detail Handcrafted in Italy with luxe Italian vegan materials