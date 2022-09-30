BDG

Alma Sweater Shirt Jacket

$79.00 $39.99

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 68748003; Color Code: 073 Shirt jacket from BDG in a cozy sweater-inspired material. Relaxed oversized fit with a button placket at the front and dropped shoulders. Topped with a collar and breast pockets. Only at UO. Content + Care - 53% Cotton, 27% polyester, 15% nylon, 5% wool - Hand wash - Best stored folded - Imported Size + Fit - Model in Grey is 5’8” and wearing size Small - Measurements taken from size Medium - Chest: 53.5” - Length: 27.75” BDG Giving classics an original twist, BDG is UO's exclusive collection of denim and elevated basics. From high-waisted jeans, ripped jeans and cargo jeans to oversized denim jackets, the staples you'll keep reaching for are waiting for you here.