Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Lacausa
Alma Slip Dress
$102.00
Buy Now
Review It
At LACAUSA
Lightweight, spaghetti strap slip dress with a v neckline and seam detail under the bust. The Alma Slip is our go-to dress that everyone needs to have.
Need a few alternatives?
Reformation
Gala Dress
C$430.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Reformation
Creed Dress
$248.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Mango
Sequins Fringed Dress
$149.99
$119.99
from
Mango
BUY
Reformation
Toulouse Dress Es
$218.00
$65.40
from
Reformation
BUY
More from Lacausa
Lacausa
Brushed Stella Trousers
$150.00
$75.00
from
Verishop
BUY
Lacausa
Jade Dress
$260.00
from
LACAUSA
BUY
Lacausa
Farah Mini
$148.00
from
LACAUSA
BUY
Lacausa
Georgette Vivien Dress
$143.00
from
LACAUSA
BUY
More from Dresses
Ulla Johnson
Alma Dress
$795.00
$238.50
from
Shopbop
BUY
Alighieri x Bias
The Midnight Tempest
£350.00
from
Bias
BUY
Floerns
Sheer Mesh Polka-dot Dress
$18.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Stine Goya
Jasmine Dress
$70.00
from
Rent The Runway
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted