United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
AllSaints
Alma Leather Studded Sandals
$299.00
At AllSaints
Heels with studs - that's the AllSaints way. Crafted from leather, the Alma Sandals have a square toe silhouette. Minimalist, these look great with jeans. Heeled sandals Buckle closure Square toe Metal studded ankle strap Mid-height heel If you are between sizes, we recommend sizing up AllSaints leather products support responsible manufacturing via the Leather Working Group - find out more