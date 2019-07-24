MATERIALS: Latigo leather, gold tone hardware
DIMENSIONS: 13” x 12” x 3 1/2”. 4” handle drop
ABOUT: Alma is a classic, slim everyday tote bag. Structured and spacious enough for your laptop, with an interior flap pocket to corral keys and your phone. Chunky top handles make this bag easy to grab and carry and the button studs on either side coordinate with our full range of shoulder and crossbody straps (sold separately). Hand painted edges, unlined.
MINDFULLY MADE: This bag is made by skilled artisans at our New York City factory. The leather is sourced from an independent supplier in Napa, California.
PLEASE NOTE: We use natural leathers which feature variations in tone, texture and occasional markings. These are not defects but rather enhance the character of each individual bag.