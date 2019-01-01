Dagne Dover

Allyn Tote

$325.00

Looking to downsize your Allyn? Look no further. The Medium Allyn is perfect for those that want to take things down just a notch at least as far as size goes. As far as life goes, the Medium Allyn can keep up with just about any pace. It might look like a trendy tote on the outside, but it works super hard on the inside. Probably a lot like you. While the magnetic tab closure gives you more space when you need it, the interior snap fastener gives you an alternative way to carry. The neoprene laptop sleeve and bottle holder protect your valuables and keep water in its place. Interior pockets keep your things organized and out of sight if needed. And, as always, we’ve included our signature key leash. Because who doesn’t love this seemingly simple lifesaver?