Velour

Allure Bundle

$48.00

Buy Now Review It

At Velour Lashes

All our Allure Winning products in one bundle for your easiest lash application yet! Too Easy Lash Applicator Allure Best of Beauty 2019 Award Dual-ended tool: a curved lash tweezer for easy placement and adjustment, and comb for finishing touches. Lash & Go Eyeliner Allure Best of Beauty 2020 Award Eyeliner and Lash Adhesive Hybrid. Lash adhesive when Wet, eyeliner when Dry. Lashes Allure Best of Beauty 2020 Award Best Lash Collection