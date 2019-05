Avenue

Allover Sequin Sheath

Stun the crowd at your next cocktail party in this allover sequin plus size special occasion dress. The soft, knit fabric and side ruching is flattering and comfortable enough to party all night long. • From our Celebrate Collection. • Draping neckline. • Twisted knot with keyhole cutout at back yoke. • Long sleeve. • Ruching at the side. • Fully lined. • Polyester/spandex. Hand wash. Imported. • Approx. 39 1/2 inches long.