Bobbin

Allotment Basket

£28.00

At Bobbin

Our allotment baskets are made in Europe from high-grade wicker. A classic oval-shaped bike basket supplied with two brown leather straps. If you have a bumper crop, we recommend using one of our support brackets, to help with the weight! Medium size: L: 36cm D: 29cm H: 20cm. Suitable for radishes and carrots. Tall size: L: 40cm D: 34cm H: 25cm. Suitable for courgettes and lettuces. Suggested carrier: Medium, no support needed. For the Tall version, use Front Carrier E . If you don't use a support, the wicker will be stressed under heavy loads which will reduce it's lifespan. Made of: wicker. Recommended weight limit: 3kg (medium), 4kg (tall/large).