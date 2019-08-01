If your child loves animals, the Alligator Upholstered Storage Ottoman by Drew Barrymore Flower Kids is a fun piece to add to their room. Made of durable rubberwood and engineered wood, this ottoman is upholstered in lagoon green bonded leather. The lid is decorated to look like an alligator with channel tufting for the nose, button eyes, and white wooden teeth. Two of the alligator's front feet are splayed out against the bottom of the ottoman. Pair this piece with others by Drew Barrymore Flower Kids to create a fun, eclectic space your little one will enjoy. Safety is important, which is why the lid includes safety hinges for a safe open and close. Perfect for seating and storage, some kids might see this ottoman as a great hiding spot - which is why we added breathing holes to the storage area. The lid opens to a 90° angle, and the ottoman provides ample storage for your child's favorite toys.