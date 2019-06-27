Piz Buin

Allergy Sun Sensitive Face Cream Spf30 50ml

Developed with dermatologists to protect sun sensitive skin.This sun cream combines immediate and effective UVA/UVB sun protection with Calmanelle™, a unique anti-irritant shield complex* proven to help strengthen the skin's resilience to the sun.Calmanelle™ is formulated with the powerful anti-oxidant Feverfew PFE™ to help increase the skin cells tolerance* to the sun.The cream provides hours of moisturisation to keep the delicate skin of the face soft. Sweat and water resistant. *In vitro test.