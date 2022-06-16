United States
Jaded London
Allele Butterfly-print Halterneck Top
£35.00
At Selfridges
Jaded London stretch-jersey top 95% polyester, 5% elastane Exposed self-tie fastenings at front and back Scoop neck, shoulder straps, all-over Butterfly graphic pattern, split hem at front and back, all-over self-tie panels and ruching, exposed seams Hand wash True to size Size small: length 17in / 43cm Model is 5ft 9in/1.75m and wears a size small Lightweight, stretchy