Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Heels
Clergerie
Allegria Slide
$495.00
$172.46
Buy Now
Review It
At Zappos
Calf leather upper. Slip-on design. Open-toe silhouette. Leather lining. Lightly padded leather footbed with embossed logo. Chunky heel. Leather outsole. Made in France.
Featured in 1 story
Zappos Celebrates 20 Years With A Birthday Sale
by
Emily Ruane
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Aquatalia
Carmeline Dress Suede Loafer
$200.00
$190.00
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Loeffler Randall
Hopie Stacked Heel Randal
$148.00
from
Loeffler Randall
BUY
DETAILS
Fendi
Leather Sandals
$950.00
from
My Theresa
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS
Prague High Heels
$42.33
from
ASOS
BUY
More from Clergerie
DETAILS
Clergerie
Celina Platform Ankle Boot
$795.00
$476.99
from
Need Supply Co
BUY
DETAILS
Clergerie
Lendy Low Heel Sliders
£619.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
DETAILS
Clergerie
Over-the-knee Wedge Platform Boots
C$1352.19
from
Bloomingdale's
BUY
More from Heels
DETAILS
Wandler
Isa Mules
$580.00
from
Forward By Elyse Walker
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Jungle Leather Woven Detail Mid Slingbacks
$115.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
No7
Laboratories Rescuing Skin Paste Mask
C$28.00
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
DETAILS
Jenn Ardor
Kitten Heel D'orsay Dancing Shoes
$39.99
$27.19
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted