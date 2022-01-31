Saatva

All-year Down Alternative Comforter

$225.00

Buy Now Review It

At Saatva

Cuddle up in the plush, airy luxury of our organic cotton comforter with a unique blend of 3D down alternative and sustainable lyocell fill. It keeps you warm and cozy in the winter, but stays nice and breathable in warmer months. Cotton shell made of certified organic percale cotton Blend of cloud-like 3D down alternative fiber and naturally moisture-wicking lyocell fill 100% hypoallergenic Box quilting ensures the down alternative fill stays evenly distributed Corner loops to attach inside a duvet cover (sold separately) Machine wash cold with like colors, gentle cycle, no bleach, tumble dry low