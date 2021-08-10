All Worthy Hunter McGrady

All Worthy Hunter Mcgrady Faux Leather Jumpsuit

$99.42 $59.45

Buy Now Review It

At QVC

Fab, flirty, and ready for some fun! That's how you'll feel when you wear this faux leather jumpsuit with a fresh pair of heels. From All Worthy Hunter McGrady Fabrication: woven Hardware: front zipper closure Features: two-ply collar, flared cap sleeves, functional pocket with snap closure flap, two rows encased elastic at waistband, relaxed shoulders, side pockets Rise: at the waist Fit: semi fitted; follows the lines of the body with added wearing ease Leg Shape: tapered leg; tapers from thigh to narrow opening Inseam: missy/plus inseam 29" Content: coating 100%polyurethane; backing 100% polyester Care: machine wash, line dry Imported To see the specific garment measurements for this item, click here.