Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorFurniture
Brylane Home

All-weather Wicker Stacking Chair

$104.99
At Amazon
Supports Up To 250 Lbs. dimensions: 28"W x 19.5"D x 32"H; seat 15.5"H from floor chairs sold individually piped seat cushion with removeable zipper cover: 19"Sq. x 2"D toss pillow with removeable zipper cover included: 15"Sq. x 5"D
Featured in 1 story
17 Small-Space Patio Finds That Work In & Out
by Elizabeth Buxton