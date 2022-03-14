GXVE Beauty

All Time Prime Clean Hydrating Prep & Smooth Face Oil

What it is: A hydrating, lightweight, non-comedogenic, multi-use, skin-prepping, and priming face oil that delivers a smooth, dewy complexion. Finish: Radiant Skin Type: Normal, Oily, Dry, and Combination Highlighted Ingredients: - Meadowfoam Seed Oil: Is known to soothe skin. - Aloe: Is known to soothe skin. Ingredient Callouts: This product is vegan, cruelty-free, and comes in recyclable packaging. What Else You Need to Know: This lightweight, multi-use oil delivers up to 24 hours of hydration and a smoother, dewy-looking complexion. Use alone to prep and prime skin or mix with foundation for a hydration boost. The clean formula contains omega-rich oils, skin-soothing aloe, and meadowfoam seed oil. Clean at Sephora Clean at Sephora is a curation of brands committed to evolving the beauty industry. When you see our Clean seal, you can be sure this brand's products are formulated without certain ingredients that are potentially harmful to human health and the environment and also address ingredients clients are concerned about, including phthalates, formaldehyde or formaldehyde releasers, oxybenzone and octinoxate, hydroquinone, triclosan, coal tar, methylisothiazolinone and methylchloroisothiazolinone, insoluble plastic microbeads, and more. For the full list, check out the Ingredients tab.