About This Item Details "You’ve got the whole youthful-skin thing down pat. But that doesn’t mean your complexion couldn’t use a pick-me-up. Created for your skin’s different moods, moodmask™ sheet masks treat the problems of younger skin. Basically, they’re here to combat all of your “what the heck?!” moments, to make you look really good. - 4 piece set - For directions and ingredients see "Additional Info" - Made in Korea Kit includes: 1 moodmask ''Just Let it Glow'' sheet mask 1 moodmask ''Get Dewy With It'' sheet mask 1 moodmask ''The Good Fight'' sheet mask 1 Flashpatch Rejuvenating Eye Gels pair" Additional Info Directions: Rejuvenating Eye Gels: Place 1 pair of gels onto clean, dry under-eye area for 5 minutes (or longer if desired). Discard after use and massage remaining serum into skin. Make these a daily part of your regular pre-makeup skin care regimen, or use whenever you need to soothe tired, over-worked eyes. Moodmasks: Step 1: Unfold the sheet mask and apply to clean, dry skin. Step 2: Place over your entire face, pressing the material snuggly into facial contours. Step 3: Leave on for 10 minutes. Step 4: Remove the sheet mask. No need to rinse. The serum with fully absorb into skin. Follow with your normal skin care regimen." Ingredients: water, Glycerin, Methylpropanediol, Dipropylene Glycol, 1,2-hexanediol, Mentha Piperita (peppermint) Leaf Extract, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Salix Alba (willow) Bark Extract, Melaleuca Alternifolia (tea Tree) Leaf Extract, Sodium Hyaluronate, Allantoin, Butylene Glycol, Glycereth-26, Dimethicone/vinyl Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Sodium Polyacrylate, Ethylhexyl Stearate, Arginine, Peg-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Peg/ppg-17/6 Copolymer, Glyceryl Acrylate/acrylic Acid Copolymer, Pvm/ma Copolymer, Polyglyceryl-10 Myristate, Trideceth-6, Polyglyceryl-10 Laurate, Carbomer, Disodium Edta, Ethylhexylglycerin, Fragrance.