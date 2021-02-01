The Happy Planner

All The Feels Classic Guided Journal

Write, reflect and repeat. Our All the Feels Classic Guided Journal is designed to help you get in touch with your emotions and treat yourself with kindness. How you use it is up to you—feel free to set your own pace and do what feels right. Undated journal includes 80 sheets and 4 dividers. Our all the feels layout features weekly and daily prompts to help you explore your emotions. Weekly pages provide room to set positive intentions and practice gratitude. Daily pages give you space to track your moods, reflect and prioritize self-care. Our Classic journal is the perfect size to keep on your desk or pop in your tote or backpack. Dimensions: 7.5"L x 2" W x 9.5" H Also available at JoAnn.* Click through the product images for a flip through video!