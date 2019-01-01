Universal Standard

All Star Full Length Leggings

$75.00

Buy Now Review It

At Universal Standard

GAME by UNIVERSAL STANDARD: SHOP ALL ACTIVEWEAR These leggings are the ultimate in performance comfort and are made from sweat-wicking, antimicrobial fabric engineered by US from the thread up. A soft handfeel creates a next-to-naked sensation as you move. With an extra elastic in the top panel, these full length leggings allow you to move with complete freedom. Complete with an interior front pocket (to hold a phone, credit card, and key). Fit: Fitted, view the product size guide Model: 5'11" wearing S_14-16