Physicians Formula

All-star Face Palette

$17.99 $12.60

Buy Now Review It

At Physicians Formula

Description WHAT IT IS: Our first-ever Physicians Formula All-Star Face Palette features our best-of-the-best lineup of bronzers, face powders, blushes, and highlighters in versatile matte and multidimensional shades. Get all access to our velvety-smooth formulas that provide buildable payoff and create unique, customizable looks. WHY IT'S GOOD FOR YOU: This must-have dream team palette contains our all-star powder lineup of our #1 selling Murumuru Butter Bronzer, Matte Monoi Butter Bronzer, Rosé All Day Petal Glow Highlighter, Happy Booster Glow & Mood Boosting Blush, and Powder Palettes in Mineral Glow Pearls Highlighter and Face Powder. This best of palette has all you need to create your winning complexion, whether you choose to showcase one shade alone or layer them together for a complete look.