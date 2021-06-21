Redken

All Soft Shampoo | For Dry/brittle Hair

Product Description Redken All Soft Shampoo is formulated with Redken's Moisture Complex with Argan Oil to soften and moisturize hair from root to tip. This shampoo leaves hair silky soft with increased manageability, suppleness and shine. This professional product provides 15x more conditioning when used with All Soft Conditioner and Argan-6 oil. Brand Story Redken is the #1 professional brand in North America. Powered by science, prescribed by professionals, Redken creates products with the highest quality ingredients, delivering powerful hair transformations for all hair types.