Peacock Alley

All Seasons Cotton Blanket

$225.00 $180.00

Buy Now Review It

At Peacock Alley

Our best selling blanket, All Seasons, is just what its name says - made for all the seasons. Whether keeping warm in the winter or as another layer in spring, you'll love the versatility of this blanket. Remarkably plush, they are made from 100% cotton and feature a textured binding on all sides. 100% Long staple cotton Features a textured binding on all four sides Due to the natural fiber content in this product, please allow between 10%-12% shrinkage of this item upon laundering. Made in Portugal