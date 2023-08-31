Sweaty Betty

All Round Workout Dress

$175.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sweaty Betty

Our ultra-flattering new dress for workouts and weekends. Sweat-wicking, quick-drying, ultra-light fabric with a soft handfeel. Slim, body-skimming fit with a U-neck and a strappy cross-over back. Features a built-in short with a 4" inseam. Inbuilt bra shelf with removable padded cups. Front length: 69cm / 27". Model wears size XS and is 178cm/5'10" tall. Style Code: SB8991 Colour: Lily Purple