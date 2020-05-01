Gaston's Bakery

All Purpose & Whole Wheat Flour Assortment, 6 Bags

Great for home baking enthusiasts, this assortment includes three bags each of Gaston’s signature all-purpose and whole wheat flours. Each flour is carefully formulated to produce amazing results and contains only additive-free wheat. Gaston’s flours are milled shortly before shipping to ensure maximum freshness. All-purpose flour contains 85% of the whole wheat kernel, resulting in a mineral-rich and versatile flour suitable for any baking or cooking project. Whole wheat flour contains 100% of the wheat kernel and is ground to a very fine consistency, making it ideal for pastries and breads.