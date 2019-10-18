Bealee

All-purpose Heavy Duty Plastic Spray Bottle 2 Pack, 24 Oz

$8.39

Buy Now Review It

【CHEMICAL RESISTANT】 Our 24 ounce (about 700 ml) heavy duty spray bottles are made from HDPE plastic, recycle code # 2, which is chemically resistant, safe for chemical solutions. On the side of each bottle is a checklist to stay organized and remain informed as to what the bottle contains. (Comes with labels to meet your need) 【UPGRADED SPRAY HEAD & LEAK PROOF】 Our professional sprayer features a long lasting polypropylene spray head, tight and secure cap closure, internal cap gasket, 302 stainless steel spring and a precision valve and piston for a no clog and no leak experience; A proven and reliable no leak venting system primes quickly and stays primed. 【ADJUSTABLE NOZZLE】 From a fine mist to a solid stream, the sprayer can be easily adjusted to suit your needs. Be prepared to tackle any job with a simple twist of the nozzle! Avoid waste with our extra-long tube that'll spray every last drop out! 【HOUSEHOLD-COMMERCIAL-INDUSTRIAL USES】 Our plastic spray bottles is for multi purpose uses, each bottle is BPA-free, use them for food spraying, cleaning solutions around the house, pet, cat, lawn and garden, misting and watering plants, succulents, herbs, ironing, laundry, car cleaning, janitorial. Make your own homemade diy cleaner mister or just use with water to cool yourself. 【BETTER TRIGGER DESIGN】 The unique design 3-finger trigger makes your fingers rest easily on it and the bottle fit comfortably in your hand, eliminating hand fatigue; The ergonomic neck gives you a comfortable grip; Pull trigger has a short effortless squeeze reducing finger fatigue.