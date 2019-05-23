Maistic

All Purpose Cloth - Pack Of 8

£3.95

Buy Now Review It

At The Plastic Free Shop

We have been trying out the MAISTIC® Cloths at home and think they are super - wash up well, very absorbent and the perfect 'go to' cloth for inside and outside use. The MAISTIC® Cloth Credentials: 100% natural wood based viscose Produced without polyester or other kinds of plastic. The 20-50% polyester fibres that are usually in viscose cloths are simply replaced with more woodbased viscose. The 8 pack of cloths comes in 2 x 4 print colours (blue, yellow, red, green). Maybe you could use the different colours for different household jobs. (All dye is AZO-free). Non scratch scrub effect from fibres Each cloth is a generous 38 x 32 cm, weight 110g/m² Wash at 60°C/140°F Dry naturally (tumble drying not recommended) Biodegradeable and compostable at end of life (but please bear in mind before putting into compost what chemicals, detergents, oil or paint etc. you used on the cloth during its long and industrious life - be mindful not to contaminate soil). Packaging - recyclable cardboard sleeve Pack contains 8 cloths