Haus Laboratories

All-over Color, Lip Gloss, Lip Liner

£46.00

HAUS LABORATORIES wants to inspire you to write your own beauty rules. Express yourself with Glam Attack All-Over Liquid Shimmer Powder, our highly pigmented, versatile, multifaceted shimmer topper. RIP Lip Liner was made to have the best of both worlds - the precision of a liner with the versatility, texture, and comfort of a lipstick - while Le Riot Lip Gloss can be worn alone or layered for a transformative finish. HAUS of Rockstar Collection This collection screams rock and roll thanks to its loud look. Prepare for major color with this pigment-packed trio that comes with a reusable clutch. Glam Attack - Legend - Yellow Gold Pearl RIP Lip Liner - Slayer - Deep Burgundy Wine Le Riot Lip Gloss - Scream - Burgundy Wine About Us This is Not Just Another Beauty Brand. They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but at HAUS LABORATORIES, we say beauty is how you see yourself. We want you to love yourself and it is our vision to spread kindness, bravery, and creativity by providing tools for self-expression and invention. This is your glam. Your expression. Your artistry. This is our HAUS. Your Rules.