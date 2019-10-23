Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Nasty Gal x Cara Delevingne
All Or Nothing Pearl Top
$140.00
$70.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nasty Gal
This top comes in sheer mesh and features a mock neck, blouson sleeves, keyhole cut-out and button closure at back, cropped silhouette, and pearl-inspired beading.
Need a few alternatives?
Chloé
Gathered Organza Blouse
$395.00
$197.00
from
Outnet
BUY
Madewell
Central Shirt In Dalton Stripe
$69.50
$41.93
from
Madewell
BUY
Maje
Linen Embroidered Blouse
£209.00
£104.50
from
Maje
BUY
Free People
Crinkle Blouse
$19.99
from
eBay
BUY
More from Nasty Gal x Cara Delevingne
Nasty Gal x Cara Delevingne
Lace Dress
$80.00
$40.00
from
Nasty Gal
BUY
Nasty Gal x Cara Delevingne
Faux Leather Top
$50.00
$25.00
from
Nasty Gal
BUY
Nasty Gal x Cara Delevingne
High Waisted Pants
$90.00
$45.00
from
Nasty Gal
BUY
Nasty Gal x Cara Delevingne
Puff Sleeve Bodysuit
$80.00
$40.00
from
Nasty Gal
BUY
More from Tops
M Missoni
Knit Halter Top
$24.77
from
eBay
BUY
Chloé
Gathered Organza Blouse
$395.00
$197.00
from
Outnet
BUY
Everlane
The Lightweight French Terry Crew
C$47.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Junk Food
Peanuts Halloween Tee
$39.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted