Urban Decay

All Nighter Setting Spray

£27.00 £21.60

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Decay

Our setting and finishing spray keeps makeup looking fresh for up to 16 hours without fading, smudging, or settling into fine lines. We're the real OGs when it comes to makeup setting sprays. This legendary formula sets your makeup and locks in your look, so you're good to go for up to 16 hours—no touch ups needed. It’s the UK’s no.1 premium setting spray* for a reason. With our patented Temperature Control Technology, this weightless vegan formula** mist actually lowers the temperature of your makeup—from foundation and concealer to eyeshadow and blush—to lock it in place. The result? Smoother-looking skin and vibrant makeup that lasts all day (or night). Research results: In a 7-day study of All Nighter:*** • 78% of participants said All Nighter helped their makeup last for 16 hours. • Over 80% said their makeup not only looked better, it stayed on better (even in the T-zone) without settling into fine lines. • Whether they had combination, dry or oily skin, 88% or more said All Nighter was the best product to help their makeup last. 118 ml / 4.0 fl oz *Source: The NPD Group, L.P.® UK, Prestige Setting Spray segment, 12 months ending December 2021, value & unit sales. To verify contact: contact us. **Vegan formula: does not contain animal-derived ingredients or by products. ***Based on a 50-person study.