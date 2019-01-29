Urban Decay

All Nighter Makeup Setting Spray Duo

$39.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Decay

Double up on your favorite must-have makeup setting spray. All Nighter Makeup Setting Spray Duo features two full-size bottles of the incredible formula that makes your makeup last up to 16 hours. The only thing better than having a bottle of our notorious All Nighter Makeup Setting Spray is having two in your arsenal. Now you can easily double up your stash with All Nighter Makeup Setting Spray Duo, featuring two full-size bottles of our incredible formula that makes makeup last up to 16 hours. This weightless spray works for all skin types and keeps makeup from fading, smudging or melting down. Proprietary Temperature Control Technology prevents makeup meltdown for vibrant, long-lasting wear. This patented formula is exclusive to our partnership with Skindinavia and is free of any oils or parabens. In a 7-day clinical study: 78% of participants said All Nighter helped their makeup last for 16 hours. More than 80% said their makeup not only looked better, but also stayed on better (even in the T-zone) without settling into fine lines. Whether they had combination, oily or dry skin, 88% or more said All Nighter was the best product to help their makeup last. Unlike similar products on the market, the sprayer delivers a microfine mist that goes on so light, you’ll hardly feel it—and once you’ve applied it, you won’t even know it’s there. Other brands can’t compete with the results of this clinically tested formula. And unlike many setting sprays, All Nighter never feels sticky or tight. Beware of imitations! Urban Decay is beauty with an edge™ Urban Decay is 100% cruelty-free. Fill Weight: 2 x 118 ml / 4.0 fl oz