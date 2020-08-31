Urban Decay Cosmetics

All Nighter Makeup Setting Spray

$33.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Set makeup with the Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray. Lock in your makeup look for up to 16 hours with this microfine mist that ensures all day flawless makeup that won't settle into fine lines, melt or fade. Featuring patented Temperature Control Technology, this weightless setting and finishing mist actually lowers the temperature of your makeup to lock in your look.