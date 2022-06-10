Urban Decay

All Nighter Long-lasting Makeup Setting Spray

What it is: An award-winning makeup setting spray that sets your makeup for up to 16 hours—no melting, fading or settling into fine lines. Who it's for: All skin types. What it does: The weightless mist features patented Temperature Control Technology, which actually lowers the temperature of your makeup to lock in your look. Research results: In a 7-day, 50-person study: - 78% of participants said All Nighter helped their makeup last for 16 hours - Over 80% of participants said their makeup looked better and stayed on better without settling into fine lines - 88% or more said All Nighter was the best product to help their makeup last, whether they had combination, dry or oily skin How to use: After applying makeup, shake bottle well, hold 8–10" away and mist face 2–4 times, in an 'X' and 'T' formation. Keep out of eyes. Close eyes before misting. Want extra-intense shadow color, less fallout and even longer wear? Wet your brush with All Nighter before you apply.