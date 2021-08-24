Urban Decay

All Nighter Long-lasting Makeup Setting Spray

The award-winning Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray keeps makeup fresh, smudge-proof, and transfer-resistant for up to 16 hours. Features: Set makeup for up to 16 hours with the Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray. Lock in your makeup look with this lightweight, microfine mist that ensures all day fresh, flawless makeup that won't settle into fine lines, melt or fade. From foundation and concealer to eyeshadow and blush, our patented Temperature Control Technology keeps your makeup smudge-proof, waterproof, and transfer-resistant. Skin also feels smoother, more hydrated, and recharged making All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray a true beauty essential. Benefits: Mists over foundation, concealer, face makeup and eye makeup for fade-proof, long-lasting makeup looks up to 16 hours. Works as a makeup finishing spray, leaving a natural look to the skin that lasts all day. Suitable for all skin types, including normal skin and dry skin. Oil-free Paraben-free Vegan & cruelty-free Clinical Results: In a 7-day study of All Nighter:* 78% of participants said All Nighter helped their makeup last for 16 hours. Over 80% said their makeup not only looked better, it stayed on better (even in the T-zone) without settling into fine lines. Whether they had combination, dry, or oily skin, 88% or more said All Nighter was the best product to help their makeup last. *Based on a 50-person study.