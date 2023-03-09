Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Tech & Gadgets
Kindle
All-new Kindle (2022 Release)
$99.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Need a few alternatives?
Amazon Kindle
Kindle Paperwhite (8gb)
BUY
$239.00
Amazon Australia
Amazon
Kindle
BUY
$89.99
Amazon
Amazon
Kindle - Now With A Built-in Front Light - Black
BUY
$69.99
$109.99
Amazon
Amazon
Fire 7 Tablet | 7" Display, 16 Gb, Black
BUY
£29.99
£49.99
Amazon
More from Kindle
Kindle
Kindle Scribe
BUY
$549.00
Amazon Australia
Kindle
Paperwhite Essentials Bundle
BUY
$117.97
$189.97
Amazon
Kindle
Kindle Subscription
BUY
$13.99
Amazon Australia
Kindle
Kindle
BUY
$49.99
$89.99
Amazon
More from Tech & Gadgets
LectroFan
Asm1007-g White Noise Machine
BUY
£59.95
Amazon
HigherDose
Infrared Sauna Blanket
BUY
$599.00
HigherDose
Gravity Blankets
Mihigh Weighted Infrared Heat Pad By Gravity.
BUY
$149.00
Gravity Blankets
Crane
Crane Drop Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier - 1 Gallon
BUY
$39.99
Target
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted