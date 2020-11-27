Amazon

All-new Fire Tv Stick With Alexa Voice Remote

$39.99 $27.99

Latest release of our best-selling Fire TV device - 50% more powerful than previous gen for fast streaming in Full HD. Includes Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume buttons. Less clutter, more control - Alexa Voice Remote lets you use your voice to search and launch shows across apps. Plus, control power and volume on your TV and soundbar with a single remote. Home theater audio with Dolby Atmos - Feel scenes come to life with immersive Dolby Atmos audio on select titles with compatible home audio systems.