Echo Dot is our most popular voice-controlled speaker, now with improved sound and a new design. Ask Alexa to play music, answer questions, read the news, check the weather, set alarms, control compatible smart home devices, and more. Stream songs from Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora, and others through the improved speaker for richer and louder sound. Call and message almost anyone hands-free. Instantly drop in on other rooms in your home or make an announcement to every room with a compatible Echo device. Alexa is always getting smarter and adding new skills like tracking fitness, playing games, and more. Can hear you from across the room. And with compatible Echo devices in different rooms, you can fill your whole home with music. You can also connect to your own speakers over Bluetooth or with a 3.5 mm audio cable. Use your voice to turn on lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors, find TV shows, and more with compatible connected devices.