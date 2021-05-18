HAN SKINCARE COSMETICS

All Natural Multistick

$16.00

Buy Now Review It

At Soko Glam

Add a little color with the All Natural Multistick - versatile and easy to use with 3-in-1 application for cheeks, eyes, and lips. Formulated with shea butter, coconut oil, cupuacu butter, vitamins, argan and acai oil, this multistick nourishment and hydration along with beautiful color. It features natural and certified organic ingredients that are equally efficacious- like shea butter and Vitamin E instead of mineral oil and parabens. The color from all HAN products comes from plant and mineral-based pigments for a healthy and safe alternative to harmful colorants. Two colors are available - Coral Hibiscus and Rose Berry. Vegan and cruelty free and formulated without artificial fragrances and colors, parabens, sulfates, animal products, alcohol, mineral oils, essential oils, and silicone. 0.20 oz