JŪS By Oreya

All Natural Hair Refreshment Mask

C$60.00

Buy Now Review It

At JŪS By Oreya

All Natural Hair Refreshment Mask 8oz | 236ml Handmade in Toronto, Canada. A silicone-free, luxurious deep conditioning hair mask that completely nourishes, restores and repairs dry, dull and damaged hair. The premium ingredients included in our all-natural hair mask results in adding softness, shine, volume and bounce with just one use! It is truly designed for busy babes on the go and for all hair types! It is made with all natural ingredients so there is NO time limit, NO need to stand around and wait in the shower. It can be applied anywhere and anytime (on dry or damp hair) with our non-drip application! Ingredients: Ontario raw honey, coconut water, cantaloupe extract, avocado oil, coconut oil, argan oil, Broccoli seed oil, Marula oil, Soy Protein, Oat Protein, B5 Complex, Shea Butter, Silk Protein, Glycerin, Behentrimonium Methosulfate, Root Radish, Fragrant Oils, Essential Oils. Directions: On dry hair: Leave on for a minimum of 30 minutes (we suggest at least 1 hour to really allow nutrients to soak into your hair) and can be left on with no end time, can even be slept in with! The product will dry into your hair and the longer you leave it in the better for results, babe! Rinse off then shampū and light condition your hair as per usual. On wet/damp hair (recommended for thicker hair or when running low on product to use less): Before showering dampen your hair and apply products from roots to ends and leave on for minimum 20 minutes , rinse off in shower with shampū and light conditioner. Use as many times as needed during the week for your hair babes! ✓ Pregnancy safe ✓ Silicone and Paraben free ✓ For All hair types ✓ For All ages