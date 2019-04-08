Herbivore Botanicals

All Natural Coco Rose Luxe Hydration Trio

$39.00

Coconut contains ultra-hydrating + nourishing properties and Rose, high in antioxidants + a known anti-inflammatory, has been used for thousands of years in beauty rituals for smooth skin. In the shower, the Coco Rose Body Polish will leave your skin feeling soft as silk, while few sprays of Rose Hibiscus Hydrating Mist will hydrate your skin all day long for a youthful glow. Finish with a layer of the Coco Rose Lip Conditioner for the softest lips around town. Perfect for on-the-go, traveling, or as a gift, this Luxe Hydration Set will leave you feeling pretty (and GLOWING) in pink! Kit Contains Coco Rose Body Polish (4 oz | 112 g) is a highly moisturizing and gently exfoliating blend of virgin coconut oil and delicately floral Moroccan rose. It leaves your skin soft and hydrated with a light scent of coconut and rose petals. Rose Hibiscus Hydrating Face Mist (1 oz | 30 mL) was created with pure plant actives—no fillers. A base of coconut water is infused with youth-boosting hibiscus flower petals and moisture-enhancing rose to tone, hydrate, and soften all skin types. Coco Rose Lip Conditioner (0.17 oz | 5 g) is lightweight and richly nourishing. Organic virgin coconut oil and hydrating rose absolute combine to help protect, smooth, and soften lips. This product works wonders when layered with Herbivore’s Lip Tint or used as a stand-alone lip treatment. - All Natural Ingredients - Paraben free, Sulfate free, Cruelty free