Lululemon

All It Takes Ribbed Nulu Long-sleeve Shirt

$68.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lululemon

A barely-there classic, this square-toed mule became synonymous with the brand with its elegant yet effortless allure. Its minimalist silhouette is refined to two slim straps and a custom geometric block heel for maximum comfort. Proven to be versatile and timeless, the style is offered each season faithful to the original in terms of shape and details but upgraded in colours and materials.