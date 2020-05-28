Conair

All-in-one Precision Trimmer

Conair True Glow All-In-One Ladies Personal Trimmer is a multi-use trimmer for head to toe grooming. This advance wet/dry personal hair trimmer is delicately designed for use in and out of the shower. The hypoallergenic foils are perfect for sensitive skin and help reduce any irritation. A multi-use hair trimmer for a close comfortable shave on your legs, underarms, or bikini area; an eyebrow trimmer for shaping and sculpting the perfect brow, a detail comb for custom grooming, and an eyebrow comb to finish, groom and define brows.This beautiful white and rose gold hair remover features a sleek and compact design making it perfect for easy storage and traveling. It is discreet and portable-you can even throw it in your purse for touch-ups on-the-go. Removes facial hair from lip, chin and cheeks for satiny smooth results.