Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Swimwear
Jade Swim
All In One Piece
$198.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Jade Swim
Featured in 1 story
The Ultimate Packing List For Your Next Beach Trip
by
Audrey Noble
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Old Navy
Women's Plus Halter Swimsuits
$54.94
from
Old Navy
BUY
DETAILS
Violeta By Mango
V-neck Swimsuit
$119.99
from
Mango
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS
Mermaid Swimsuit
$45.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Solid & Striped
The Nina
$168.00
from
Solid & Striped
BUY
More from Jade Swim
DETAILS
Jade Swim
Halo Bandeau Swimsuit
£168.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
DETAILS
Jade Swim
Micro All In One Piece
$220.00
from
Jade Swim
BUY
DETAILS
Jade Swim
Halo Top
$120.00
from
Jade Swim
BUY
DETAILS
Jade Swim
Wrapped One Piece
$245.00
from
Jade Swim
BUY
More from Swimwear
DETAILS
ASOS DESIGN
Recycled Mix And Match High Leg High Waist Bikini Botto
$23.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS DESIGN
Recycled Mix And Match Clean Bandeau Bikini Top
$16.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
PatBo
Patbo Ruffled Halter One-piece Swimsuit
$325.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Aerie
Scoop One Piece Swimsuit
$49.95
$24.97
from
Aerie
BUY
More from Beauty
Beauty
7 Makeup Looks To Help You Stand Out At Your Graduation
It's finally time for graduation, and you've worked hard for this moment. You've endured late nights writing papers, 8 a.m. classes, and three-hour
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
16 Pro-Approved Salt Sprays To Get You Through Summer
Even in the midst of summer, when beachy waves can be attained by actually going to the beach, there are a lot of reasons to love a sea-salt spray. Can't
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
This Is What Walnut Face Scrubs Are Really Doing To Your Skin
No matter how diligent your twice-daily face-washing routine, sometimes you just want a deep cleanse that will slough away dead skin cells and debris, and
by
Thatiana Diaz
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted