Barebones

All-in One Cast Iron Grill

$120.00

At Uncommon Goods

When this versatile cast iron grill says all-in-one, it means it Grill, saute, smoke, braise, bake, roast, deep fry — any cooking method you can think of, the All-in-one Cast Iron Grill can do it. With an ingenious design that utilizes almost every part for multiple purposes and even packs away for easy transport and tidy storage, this is one of the most useful, well-designed, and downright cool outdoor cooking setups we’ve ever used. Solid and durable cast iron construction Cast iron body doubles as cooking surface and grill base Cook over the open fire or shovel coals inside to create a grill Steel plate that functions as baking sheet, griddle, and skillet Adjustable charcoal tray with wind guard Use with or without the tripod stand Accessories all pack away inside for easy storage and transport Easy-carry side handles Covered by Barebones Kitchen’s limited lifetime warranty against defects in manufacturing or materials