Mr. Coffee

All-in-one At-home Pour Over Coffee Maker

$139.99

The pour over Coffee brewing method brings out the true flavor of Coffee beans by using the optimal Coffee brewing temperature and the right amount of Coffee and water. Hot water is slowly passed through the grounds, extracting the richest flavors and aromas. Now you can make café quality coffee at home with the Mr. Coffee at-home pour over system. This all-in-one brewing system takes the guesswork out of pour over Coffee with an on-screen, step-by-step guide that walks you through the process. The integrated scale automatically calculates the right amount of Coffee and water. A temperature-controlled gooseneck kettle heats water to the optimal Coffee brewing temperature. The cone-style brewer allows water to flow evenly through grounds for the fullest flavor. Brews 2, 4, or 6 cups of Coffee.