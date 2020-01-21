All in Motion

All In Motion Contour High-rise 7/8 Leggings With Ribbed Power Waist

Why we're ALL IN:Swift motion comes easy with a pair of high-waisted leggings made from our Lightweight Flex Fabric designed with a contoured fit for a form-hugging silhouette. The power mesh panel is made for controlled, flexible wear, while flat seams create a smooth and seamless fit for added comfort. Side pockets provide you with the hands-free convenience you need to place full attention on your exercise, and moisture-wicking properties keep you cool and fresh through it all. Rib knitting at the waistband and hem completes the look with thoughtful texture and added detail.When families come together to discover the joy of staying active, All In Motion is there to make it easy and comfortable to embrace a bustling lifestyle. From running errands to running intervals, the collection AIMs to propel you forward with thoughtfully designed pieces that fit and feel great — movement is the core of this performance line, with a 100% satisfaction guarantee.