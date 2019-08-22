Yves Saint Laurent

Introducing the first 24hr mattifying powder by YSL. Its lightweight texture blends with the skin for a smooth finish and perfect coverage. Up to 24 hour matte wear. Buildable Coverage. Shine Control. Apply as the final touch of your YSL complexion routine to set your makeup, blur the look of imperfections and minimise the appearance of pores. Perfect on-the-go with a two sided applicator for a perfect makeup result. The beige sponge side is designed to deliver the ideal amount of powder while the white fluffy side can be used for easy touch ups throughout the day. Available in 12 shades and one universal.